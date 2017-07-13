WTSP
23,683 fans attend U.S. men's Gold Cup match at Raymond James Stadium

Jordan Morris scored two goals for the U.S. men's soccer team on Wednesday night.

Fred Goodall, Associated Press and 10News Staff , WTSP 8:35 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.

Failing to break through in the first half, the U.S. built a 2-0 lead on goals by Omar Gonzalez in the 53rd minute and Morris in the 64th.

 

But Martinique, a French overseas department, tied the score on a pair of goals by Kevin Parsemain, the first a long-range shot that went past goalkeeper Brad Guzan on a bounce and the second a pass that hit Parsemain and went in on the deflection.

The U.S., which opened last weekend with a 1-1 tie against Panama, completes group play Saturday against Nicaragua in Cleveland.

Some 23,683 fans attended Wednesday night’s match at Raymond James Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 65,890 fans.

