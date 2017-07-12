Patriotic crowd fills fans at soccer game

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Truck driver killed in crash with train
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy
-
Protesters grab fish from fisherman, throw back into the water
-
Rare dolphin sighting in Weeki Wachee
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Second razor blade found in shopping cart
More Stories
-
WATCH: Animal rights activists confront family…Jul 12, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
-
A Mexican vacation, a mysterious death, and now…Jul 12, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
3-year-old Florida boy in body cast for jumping on…Jul 12, 2017, 8:36 a.m.