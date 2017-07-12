Raymond James Stadium to host CONCACAF Gold Cup matches

TAMPA, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium is preparing to host a different type of football on Wednesday night.

Two Group B matches are set for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup: Panama will square off against Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m. followed by the United States and Martinique at 9 p.m.

If you're headed to the #GoldCup2017 matches at @RJStadium tonight, don't forget about the clear bag policy https://t.co/FRYSlfH7Z6 pic.twitter.com/79kg6iV5m7 — Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) July 12, 2017

Hey @appersons and all you soccer fans heading out to #USAvMAR at @RJStadium tonight, only a small chance of rain at kickoff. #USA pic.twitter.com/U9PdIkueS7 — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) July 12, 2017

The U.S. and Panama played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. The match drew 47,622 fans to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The attendance set the record for the largest crowd to watch a soccer game in Tennessee.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the championship for countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

This isn’t the first time Tampa hosted CONCACAF Gold Cup matches. Games were held here back in 2011.

“You think about the strength of youth soccer here, all the way up to men's USF soccer, and then the {Tampa Bay} Rowdies as well. We've got some incredible soccer from top to bottom," said Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins. "Then you bring an elite event like CONCACAF Gold Cup to Tampa Bay this week.

"It's phenomenal, it's going to be a great showcase of soccer right here in our community."

Tickets are on sale for Wednesday night's matches. One ticket gets a fan access to both games.

The gates to Raymond James Stadium open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

