Rowdies to host MLS teams for Suncoast Invitational

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host five MLS teams for the Rowdies Suncoast Invitational tournament on Feb. 18, 22 and 25. (Photo: Tampa Bay Rowdies via Twitter.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rowdies, currently hosting international soccer clubs in the Florida Cup 2017, have announced the return of the Rowdies Suncoast Invitational tournament on Tuesday.

The preseason competition will have four Major League Soccer teams make their way back to the bay area and one new addition.

The first division teams will square off against each other and against MLS hopeful and current second division United Soccer league member Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium and the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater on February 18, 22 and 25.

MLS sides Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union, D.C. United and Montreal Impact and new entrant Chicago Fire will all play matches at Al Lang Stadium in doubleheader and tripleheader action on Feb. 18 and 25.

Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex will be the site of the February 22nd match between the Union and Impact.

The Rowdies, which is one of 10 teams in the running to enter the MLS, will also host the Eastern Conference finalists Impact at their home field for preseason training camp.

The Union, which has trained at Joe DiMaggio for the past two seasons, will return for another training camp on Jan. 31-Feb. 10 and Feb. 14-26, according to a Union press release.

Tickets for the each tournament day are $15-20 for general admission and $30 for the Midfielder's Club and Reserve sections. The ticket price includes each match scheduled for the day. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. For more information and tickets head to Ticketmaster.com

The match schedule follows below:

Saturday, February 18 at Al Lang Stadium

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22 at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at Al Lang Stadium

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m.

(Matches are subject to change)

(© 2017 WTSP)