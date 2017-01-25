Sports broadcaster Brent Musburger retires at 77

Brent Musburger began at CBS in 1973. Here he is pictured in 1985. Getty Images (Photo: 1985 Focus on Sport)

You are looking live at one heck of a retirement.

Longtime play-by-play announcer Brent Musburger, the legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster and one of the most iconic voices in sports history who first came to national prominence in the 1970s and 80s for CBS Sports, is retiring at the age of 77.

Musburger's career spanned nearly 50 years, and he will utter his famous line, "You are looking live," when he begins his final broadcast on Jan. 31 -- a college basketball game between Kentucky against Georgia at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Musburger has been calling college football and basketball games for the SEC Network since it launched in 2014. He joined ABC in 1990 after 15 years with CBS.

His time with CBS as a commentator and announcer included calling the NFL, NCAA Basketball Tournament -- including Villanova's all-time upset over Georgetown in 1985 -- U.S. Open (tennis), NBA, Masters, Belmont Stakes and College World Series.

Over the course of his career, Musburger has also called some of sports' signature moments including Super Bowl, the college football national championships, the Indianapolis 500, Doug Flutie's Hail Mary against Miami in 1984 and more.

"What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company," Musburger said in a statement released by ESPN. "A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail."

For all of Musburger's tremendous sports calls, he's also stood out for aired comments he's made outside of what's happening on the field of play. His in-game remarks made about Florida State fan Jenn Sterger made her an overnight sensation. He also pointed out Katherine Webb, then-girlfriend of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, in a crowd and turned her into a household name. During the 2017 Sugar Bowl, he was heavily criticized for his comments regarding Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and his off-field issue involving punching a woman two-and-a-half years earlier.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved