St. Pete leaders making renewed pitch to keep Rays

Tropicana Field (Photo: J. Meric, 2008 Getty Images)

With the Rays saying its top choices for a new stadium in Hillsborough County are unavailable, St. Petersburg leaders are making a stronger pitch to keep the team in their city, and on the Tropicana Field site.

The City of St. Petersburg and the Baseball Forever campaign, led by Mayor Rick Kriseman and St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Chris Steinocher, are making a presentation to the team at Tropicana Field.

Baseball Forever posted the presentation online.

The plan calls for a new stadium on the current Tropicana Field site. It also calls for the Rays to participate in the redevelopment of the site.

The plan cites the fact that the city already controls the property and has access to the interstate.

Kriseman and other leaders are to discuss the proposal after the presentation.

© 2017 WTSP-TV