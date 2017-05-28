Takuma Soto wins 101st Indy 500

Takuma Sato of Japan, driver of the #26 Panasonic Honda stands on the grid during Carb day for the 101st Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 26, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Graythen, 2017 Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Takuma Sato won the 101st Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, holding off three-time winner Helio Castroneves and denying him a shot at history.

Sato follows Alexander Rossi, the rookie who won last year, for Andretti Autosport, to earn the traditional milk bath in victory circle. Sato, from Tokyo, and Castroneves had a battle for the last 10 laps of the race, exchanging the lead in a white-knuckle finish.

Sato had won one other time in his 124 starts in the series.

“I’m shocked,” team owner Andretti Autosport said. Castroneves also won here in 2001, 2002 and 2009. He was trying to join elite company as the only drivers to win here four times – A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, who was inducted into the Team Penske Hall of Fame on Thursday, are the only to do so.

"I want to to get the fourth one — don't worry I'm trying, but it was just a little to hard," an upbeat Castroneves said after the race.

"I really thought we had it. I think I banged the throttle so hard, unfortunately I just couldn't get him. Next year."

Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One champion who was attempting his first Indianapolis 500, finished 24th after starting fifth and leading the race several times, the first on lap 37. His Honda engine expired as he came down the frontstretch after 179 laps.

There has been talk all month about the unreliability of the Honda program, which has seen several failures here.

“I felt the noise and then I saw the smoke. It’s a shame. Who knows what it could be?” Alonso said. “I mean the whole day has been a very good experience, from the presentation and the racing was fun – it was nice.

“It was a very nice surprise to come here with the best in oval racing and be able to be competitive. “Yeah, if I come back, it will be easier (the) second time. … This has been one of the best experiences in my career.”

There was tremendous buzz around the Spanish star, who is attempting to win the Triple Crown of racing. He already has one leg, the Monaco Grand Prix, which he chose to skip this weekend to try the Indy 500. He was met with a warm reception and often said he was overwhelmed by the fan reception.

He was among a six-car Andretti Autosport contingent that dominated most of the race.

Along with Alonso, 2014 winner Ryan-Hunter Reay, 2016 winner Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato spent time leading the race. Marco Andretti, always a fan favorite, continued to have bad luck in the series’ crown jewel, finishing eighth.

Jay Howard was out early after a gnarly crash in Turn 2.

A five-car accident took out Team Penske drivers Will Power and Josef Newgarden, James Hinchcliffe, Oriol Servia and Jay Davison, who was substituting for the injured Sebastien Bourdais.

On lap 137, Hunter-Reay’s Honda engine expired while he was leading the race. A

terrifying two-car crash occurred in Turn 2 when Howard got into the gray marbles and outside the racing line, hit the wall and came down the track and was hit by pole-sitter Scott Dixon. Dixon’s car went airborne and over Castroneves, hit the top of the wall, flipped and came down wheels up. His car was destroyed.

Both drivers were OK. A photographer was taken to the infield care center after ducking below the retaining wall when Dixon’s car hit.

