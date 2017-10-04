Tampa advances to next stage in hosting 2026 World Cup

Germany celebrates with midfielder Mario Gotze (19) after he scored a gaol in extra against the Argentina in the championship match of the 2014 World Cup at Maracana Stadium. (Photo: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa has advanced to the next stage in hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission said Wednesday.

Tampa is among 32 potential host cities, including four in Canada, three in Mexico and 24 others in the United States. Miami and Orlando also made it to the next round; Jacksonville did not. The process started with 41 cities.

The United Bid Committee, which oversees the selection process, will work with local officials from each city to finalize required documents. Representatives from each city will travel to Houston in mid-November for a working session with the committee.

City profile, stadium and support facilities like hotels and services such as transportation will be considered in the committee's decision.

"Each of the 32 potential host cities features existing or already planned stadiums and other world-class infrastructure, meeting or exceeding the requirements outlined by FIFA," the committee said in a statement. "Additionally, the potential host cities reflect the vast geographic and cultural diversity of North America and share a commitment to using the once-in-a-generation opportunity of hosting the FIFA World Cup to welcome, entertain, inspire and empower the next generation of players and fans as never before."

If the united bid is accepted, at least 12 cities in North America will host World Cup games.

