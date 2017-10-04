Tampa advances to next stage in hosting 2026 World Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa has advanced to the next stage in hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission said Wednesday.
Tampa is among 32 potential host cities, including four in Canada, three in Mexico and 24 others in the United States. Miami and Orlando also made it to the next round; Jacksonville did not. The process started with 41 cities.
City profile, stadium and support facilities like hotels and services such as transportation will be considered in the committee's decision.
"Each of the 32 potential host cities features existing or already planned stadiums and other world-class infrastructure, meeting or exceeding the requirements outlined by FIFA," the committee said in a statement. "Additionally, the potential host cities reflect the vast geographic and cultural diversity of North America and share a commitment to using the once-in-a-generation opportunity of hosting the FIFA World Cup to welcome, entertain, inspire and empower the next generation of players and fans as never before."
If the united bid is accepted, at least 12 cities in North America will host World Cup games.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs