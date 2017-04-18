WTSP
March Madness coming to Tampa in 2020

10News Staff , WTSP 1:27 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

TAMPA -- Get ready for some March Madness action at Amalie Arena in 2020.

The NCAA announced on its Twitter account that the First and Second Round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be in Tampa on March 19-22, 2020.

The venue has been the site of the men's tournament three times and last hosted it in 2011.

Rob Higgins of the Tampa Bay Sports Council posted the news on his Twitter account Tuesday.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


