March Madness coming to Tampa in 2020

Amalie Arena will host the 1st and 2nd Round of the NCAA Div. I Men's Basketball Tournament on March 19-22, 2020. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- Get ready for some March Madness action at Amalie Arena in 2020.

The NCAA announced on its Twitter account that the First and Second Round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be in Tampa on March 19-22, 2020.

The venue has been the site of the men's tournament three times and last hosted it in 2011.

Rob Higgins of the Tampa Bay Sports Council posted the news on his Twitter account Tuesday.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV