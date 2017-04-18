March Madness coming to Tampa in 2020

TAMPA -- Get ready for some March Madness action at Amalie Arena in 2020.
The NCAA announced on its Twitter account that the First and Second Round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be in Tampa on March 19-22, 2020.
Here's where #MarchMadness will be held from 2019-2022: https://t.co/wOV1ruknW5 #NCAAHost pic.twitter.com/exB7vMVQcf— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 18, 2017
The venue has been the site of the men's tournament three times and last hosted it in 2011.
Rob Higgins of the Tampa Bay Sports Council posted the news on his Twitter account Tuesday.
BREAKING: #TampaBay awarded 2020 @NCAA Men's Basketball 1st & 2nd Rounds! Excited for @marchmadness to return to @AmalieArena!- Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_TBSC) April 18, 2017
☀️🌴🏀👊🏻
