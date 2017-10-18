Tampa awarded Super Bowl LV

Tampa's Raymond James Stadium hosted the Super Bowl in 2009. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Tampa was officially awarded Super Bowl LV, which will take place in 2021, during the NFL Fall League meeting on Wednesday.

“The final approval of Super Bowl LV is a great source of pride for the Glazer family, the Buccaneers organization and the entire Tampa Bay region," Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement. "We have made substantial improvements in recent years to ensure that Raymond James Stadium could ultimately host the game for a third time and we appreciate that our fellow owners have recognized the stadium and our area’s long and distinguished history as a world-class host city.”

This will be the fifth Super Bowl played in Tampa, which only trails Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles in the toal number of games hosted. Tampa has hosted the game in 1984, 1991, 2001 and 2009.

