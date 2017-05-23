WTSP
Tampa may host Super Bowl LV because of L.A. stadium delay

10News Staff , WTSP 3:22 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

The Super Bowl may be coming back to Tampa, and sooner than anyone expected.

Super Bowl LV, which will  be played in 2021, is due to be played in Los Angeles, but according to reports, the NFL is considering moving the game to Tampa.

Last month, it was announced the opening of an L.A. stadium planned to be shared by the Rams and the Chargers will be delayed until 2019. Tampa has hosted four Super Bowls: in 1984, 1991, 2001 and 2009.

