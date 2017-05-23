Tampa may host Super Bowl LV because of L.A. stadium delay

Tampa last hosted the Super Bowl in 2009. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

The Super Bowl may be coming back to Tampa, and sooner than anyone expected.

Super Bowl LV, which will be played in 2021, is due to be played in Los Angeles, but according to reports, the NFL is considering moving the game to Tampa.

Owners now expected to vote this afternoon on shifting Super Bowl LV from LA to Tampa, per source. Sounds like vote will happen and pass. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2017

Last month, it was announced the opening of an L.A. stadium planned to be shared by the Rams and the Chargers will be delayed until 2019. Tampa has hosted four Super Bowls: in 1984, 1991, 2001 and 2009.

