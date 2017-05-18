Teb-OW! Tim's throw hits fan in painful spot

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Tim Tebow's throwing accuracy as a quarterback doesn't appear to have crossed over into baseball

According to The New York Post, on Tuesday night, an errant throw by the former Gator QB turned major league hopeful struck a spectator in the ... um ... family jewels.

The incident happened during a game between the New York Mets minor league team Columbia Fireflies and the Lakewood Blue claws. During warmups, one of Tebow's throws went wild and struck Doug Brustman.

The Post reports Tebow went over to check on Brustman and signed the baseball for him.

