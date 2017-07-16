Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer kisses the trophy as he celebrates victory after the Gentlemen's Singles final against Marin Cilic on day 13 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Roger Federer has won his record eighth Wimbledon title.

Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court in his 11th final at the All England Club. The win moves him above both Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who each have won seven titles at the grass-court major.

It is also the 35-year-old Federer's record 19th Grand Slam singles title.

Federer's previous Wimbledon win came in 2012. He then lost to Novak Djokovic in both the 2014 and '15 finals. His first Wimbledon title came in 2003, and he won the next four after that.

Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open after beating Federer in the semifinals, his first win over the Swiss player.

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

Roger Federer wins his 19th major title, extending his own men's record. It's Federer's 8th Wimbledon title. pic.twitter.com/UacwH9zh80 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2017

Federer improves to 9-0 this season against top-10 players in the ATP Rankings. He dominated #7 Marin Cilic Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4qui3R7gfK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2017

Roger Federer joins Bjorn Borg (1976) as only men in the Open Era to win Wimbledon without dropping a set. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2017

