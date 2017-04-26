Texans draft picks to be announced from space

Astronaut Peggy Whitson will announce the Texans' round 4 and 5 picks from the International Space Station. (NASA)

HOUSTON - The Texans may not have a high draft pick, but they will have the highest – and most impressive -- announcement on day 3 Saturday.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson will announce the round 4 and 5 picks from the International Space Station. Whitson broke the record for time in space by a U.S. astronaut early Monday when she passed 535 hours.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly will help make the announcements Saturday from Space Center Houston. Texans Cheerleaders and Toro will also be on hand.

From the Grand Canyon to military bases, other teams have also chosen special locations for Day 3, according to NFL.com.





Here is a sampling of special team announcements during Day 3 of the NFL Draft:

Arizona Cardinals – Ten season ticket members will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team’s mascot, to announce picks from the GRAND CANYON .

– Ten season ticket members will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team’s mascot, to announce picks from the . Chicago Bears – Bears running back JORDAN HOWARD and military personnel will make selections from the team’s headquarters at HALAS HALL .

– Bears running back and military personnel will make selections from the team’s headquarters at . Cleveland Browns – Former Browns player JOSH CRIBBS and season ticket members, along with alumni, will announce picks from CEDAR POINT AMUSEMENT PARK .

– Former Browns player and season ticket members, along with alumni, will announce picks from . Denver Broncos – Military members and NFL legends will make selections from PIÑON CANYON MANEUVER SITE .

– Military members and NFL legends will make selections from . Indianapolis Colts – Colts defensive end KENDALL LANGFORD will make picks from the INDIANAPOLIS ZOO , along with staff personnel.

– Colts defensive end will make picks from the , along with staff personnel. Jacksonville Jaguars – Picks will be announced from LONDON and JACKSONVILLE .

– Picks will be announced from and . Kansas City Chiefs – Service members will make picks from the WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE.

– Service members will make picks from the New York Jets – Children of fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce Day 3 selections from EMT HOUSE 26 .

– Children of fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce Day 3 selections from . Philadelphia Eagles – Actor MORRIS CHESTNUT and CNBC’s JIM CRAMER will make picks from the NFL DRAFT THEATER .

– Actor and CNBC’s will make picks from the . Pittsburgh Steelers – Actor MILO VENTIMIGLIA , Actress MANDY MOORE , current players, and members of a local youth football team will announce selections from HEINZ FIELD .

– Actor , Actress , current players, and members of a local youth football team will announce selections from . San Francisco 49ers – Country music singer JON PARDI will make picks from LEVI’S STADIUM .

– Country music singer will make picks from . Tampa Bay Buccaneers – General JOSEPH VOTEL , Commander of the United States Central Command, will announce selections from the team’s headquarters at ONE BUCANNEERS PLACE .

General , Commander of the United States Central Command, will announce selections from the team’s headquarters at . Washington Redskins – Actor MICHAEL EALY will make picks with fans from FEDEX FIELD.

On Friday, Andre Johnson will announce the Houston’s pick for round 2 on Friday. Johnson signed a contract with the team last week so he could retire as a Texan.

LB Brian Cushing will have the honors for the third round. He was the team’s nominee for the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and is the Texans’ all-time leading tackler.

NFL.com contributed to this report.

