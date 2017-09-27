Texans rookie QB gives check to Harvey victims

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Passenger pulled from plane
-
Kingwood woman dies from flesh eating bacteria contracted during Harvey
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
Suspect fatally shot by marshals, deputies
-
VERIFY: Are NFL ratings down?
-
The options for the US government in assisting Puerto Rico
-
Difficulties lay in way of Puerto Rico aid
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
During Hurricane Irma, tow company sneaks in bogus charges
More Stories
-
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at 91Sep 27, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
Gov. Scott to visit Puerto Rico to help with…Sep 27, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
-
Rainy pattern loomingJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.