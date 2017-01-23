Three things to know: Patriots vs. Falcons Super Bowl LI preview

Tom Brady and Matt Ryan will face off during Super Bowl LI in Houston in two weeks. (Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES)

A preview of the Super Bowl LI matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons:

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Houston's NRG Stadium (retractable roof)

Line: Patriots by 3

Injuries: Falcons WR Julio Jones has dealt with a chronic toe issue over the last two months. It cost him two regular-season games and practice time last week, but he should be fine with two weeks before the Super Bowl. Several prominent Patriots are battling aches and pains, including WR Danny Amendola (ankle), TE Martellus Bennett (knee), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), WR Chris Hogan (thigh) and WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee). But all should be ready to play.

History: The Patriots are 7-6 all-time against the Falcons but, since 2001, have won all four meetings with Tom Brady at the helm by an average of 10 points.

1. Something's gotta give: New England surrendered 15.6 points per game in the regular season, fewest in the NFL. However Atlanta scored a league-best 33.8 per week, and its 540 total points tied for eighth best all-time. The Falcons have even hit an extra gear in postseason with 80 total points in their wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

2. The QB question: Brady's four-game Deflategate suspension to start the season may have cost him a third league MVP award (Ryan will almost certainly take home the hardware). But "TB12" is far more focused on how he finishes this campaign than how he began, and one more victory might finally settle the debate about who's the greatest of all time if he can become the first quarterback to earn five Lombardi Trophies. But for Matt Ryan it's all about the next postseason game — the one that could finally bring some ice to the ring finger of the Boston College alum and perhaps permanently elevate him as one of the league's best.

3. Coming-out party: The Super Bowl stage can convey mega-stardom beyond football, especially for non-quarterbacks. New England TE Martellus Bennett has the ability and (more importantly) personality to have a breakout performance. Still, the Patriots have long been defined by Brady and coach Bill Belichick, and it will probably take something like Butler's unforgettable pick in Super Bowl XLIX to garner part of the spotlight. Conversely, many Americans will be getting a fresh introduction to the Falcons, who played only two prime-time games in 2016. Ryan is hardly a household name outside of Atlanta. Jones and RBs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are well known in fantasy circles, but are rather anonymous to the public at large. The Falcons also have terrific young defenders like Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and NFL sack leader Vic Beasley. You can bet some new media darlings will surface as well as an unexpected hero (and/or goat), who will be immortalized between the lines.

