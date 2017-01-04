Ticket prices a record high for Tampa title game

Fans going to Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship are paying a pretty penny to get in to Raymond James Stadium.

TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine similar to StubHub or Ticketmaster, currently values the average ticket price for the Alabama-Clemson title game rematch at nearly $3,000. That would go down as the highest in championship game history.

Per TicketIQ, the average price for Clemson-Bama in Tampa is approaching $3,000 with a get-in of $1,100. Highest title game on record. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 4, 2017

For comparison's sake, last year's Alabama-Clemson title game in Arizona was one of the cheapest championship games in recent memory. Hours before the big game last January, an average ticket on StubHub went for $675, with a buy-in price of $190.

Less than a week out from this year's game, the cheapest ticket for resale on StubHub is currently going for $999.00 - and that's for nosebleed seats. The most expensive? One ticket in a lower-level suite for $80,000.

Tampa Bay, for the win.