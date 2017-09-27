Tim Tebow among 2017 Florida Sports Hall of Fame class

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and aspiring pro baseball player Tim Tebow had to turn down a prom invitation from a fan because he was traveling. However, he made it up to her in a big way Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show.” Getty photo

DAVENPORT, Fla. – Heisman Trophy winner and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is among this year’s class of athletes that will be inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in November.

Also selected for induction are former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida State running back Warrick Dunn, perennial Atlanta Braves all-star Larry “Chipper” Jones and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Colleen Walker, a former Florida State and LPGA star, will also be inducted posthumously.

“Without question, this is one of the most talented, eclectic and accomplished classes in Florida Sports Hall of Fame history,” said Florida Sports Hall of Fame President Barry Smith in a release. “The contributions these individuals have made within their chosen sport, to their communities, the nation and indeed on a worldwide stage, demand recognition and we are honored to welcome them as the newest members of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.”

The 1967 Coral Gables High School football team, declared the state’s “Team of the Century” by the Florida High School Athletic Association, will be honored on the 50th anniversary of its state and national championship run, according to the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit hurricane and flood relief in Florida.

