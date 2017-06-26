Tim Tebow Gets Promoted, Final Game Tonight

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

COLUMBIA, SC - Well we didn't know when but the day has come for Tim Tebow and Columbia Fireflies fans. Tonight's game against the Kannapolis Intimidators will be Tebow's final game in Columbia.

The Fireflies announced this afternoon that Tebow has been promoted to the St. Lucie Mets. Tebow will return closer to home to South Florida. He also joins former Fireflies Mike Paez, Jordan Humphreys and Merandy Gonzalez.

Going into his final game Tebow has three homers, 23 rbis while hitting .222.





The Fireflies take on the Intimidators at 5:05 pm. Gates open at 4 pm at Spirit Communications Park.

