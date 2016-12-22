Close Toyota Spotlight: Miami vs. Buffalo 10Sports Justin Granit advances the Miami-Buffalo game on CBS on Saturday. Ryan Bass, WTSP 10:26 PM. EST December 22, 2016 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST 10Sports Justin Granit advances the Miami-Buffalo game on CBS on Saturday.For the latest sports news click here. (© 2016 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Best Cyber Monday deals Infant tossed from wreck survives Tow truck driver hit and killed Man finds abused girl in woods War on I-4 tailgating More Stories Deputies kill man armed with crossbow in Palm Harbor Dec 22, 2016, 8:27 p.m. Police: Lyft driver abducted in Tampa, taken on crime spree Dec 22, 2016, 5:52 p.m. E-cigarettes 'ticking time bombs' for unsuspecting users Dec 22, 2016, 10:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs