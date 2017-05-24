'Unique Brissett II' football recruiting tale appears to be a ruse

A fake football recruit recently claimed on social media that he had visited the Michigan State football program. (Photo: Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports)

Unique Brissett II claimed to be a 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receiver at Globe Institute of Technology in New York, entertaining offers from five schools -- Michigan, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.), Maryland and Kentucky, according to multiple media reports.

And like many teenage recruits nowadays, he stirred up buzz over social media, most recently posting a picture of a recruitment “visit” to Michigan State.

Except he didn’t actually visit Michigan State, because as MLive.com reported, the photos belonged to someone else. And his epic highlight reel YouTube montage turned out to be another recruit’s clips. Oh, and the Globe Institute of Technology was shut down in September. The fake recruit evidence kept pouring in, with both Miami and Kentucky saying they’d never heard of Brissett.

There are other suspicious Internet profiles of a high school player — with no college future whatsoever — going by the same name.

After this recruiting catfish act was unveiled, Brissett’s social media accounts were deleted.

