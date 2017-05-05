USF player at center of judge controversy bonds out of jail

The University of South Florida football player whose case led a judge to berate the school's coach has bonded out of jail.

Ladarrius Jackson, 22, was released Friday after posting $9,500 bail. He was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

He was arrested Monday. During his first appearance in court Tuesday, Judge Margaret Thomas had harsh words about Jackson and his coach, Charlie Strong.

"I graduated from USF, I'm an alumni, graduated from USF in 1989, long before there was a football team," Taylor said to Jackson. "And while USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed of being an alum until now. Embarrassed and ashamed, Mr. Jackson. Let's just say that my USF diploma is not proudly hanging in my office right now.

"And, I have a message for your coach, as well. Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field."

Her comment got nationwide attention from sports media.

Thomas recused herself from the case Thursday.

