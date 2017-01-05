USF star Marlon Mack declares for NFL Draft

Oct 28, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Marlon Mack (5) runs the ball in the first half as Navy Midshipmen safety Sean Williams (6) defends at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

TAMPA, JAN. 5, 2017 – Marlon Mack (Sarasota), the Bulls’ all-time leading rusher, announced his intentions Thursday to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

One of the all-time great Bulls, Mack leaves as USF’s all-time leading rusher with 3,609 yards and a program-record average of 6.2 yards per carry. Mack also owns program records for all-purpose yards (4,107), rushing touchdowns (32) and total touchdowns (33) while ranking third with 198 career points scored.

“This decision was not easy but after weeks of contemplating I’ve decided to declare for the NFL Draft,” Mack said. “I would like to thank the University of South Florida for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for guiding me and being there for me during my collegiate career. I will always be a Bull. Go Bulls!”

Mack posted three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons at USF and became the first Bull to earn first team all-conference honors three times. He ran for 1,187 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, while catching a career high 28 passes for 227 yards in his junior season. Mack set a USF record with 20 career 100-yard games, including a season record nine in 2015, and owns three of the top six rushing seasons in USF history.

Mack set an American Athletic Conference record and equaled a USF game record in his collegiate debut when he ran for 275 yards and four touchdowns vs. Western Carolina in 2014. He also posted 230 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulls’ victory over No. 21 Temple in 2015. Mack twice led the American Conference in rushing, doing so in 2014 and 2015.

He ends his collegiate career ranked seventh all-time among FBS collegiate rushers in state of Florida history. He played in and started 36 games at USF and averaged 100.2 yards per game on his career.

