No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:48 PM. EST December 23, 2016

APPLETON, Wis. -- The Vikings say the team's plane slid off the runway at Appleton International Airport and became stuck.

The incident happened Friday night while taxiing after a safe landing, according to a tweet on the team's official Twitter account.

Airport Director Abe Weber says airport operations and local emergency responders are currently on the scene assisting passengers. He says they expect deplaning to take a few hours.

A source close to the team says there were no injuries.

Some players posted pictures from inside the plane on social media as they waited to exit.


 


