No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

Vikings - stock photo (Photo: KARE)

APPLETON, Wis. -- The Vikings say the team's plane slid off the runway at Appleton International Airport and became stuck.

The incident happened Friday night while taxiing after a safe landing, according to a tweet on the team's official Twitter account.

Airport Director Abe Weber says airport operations and local emergency responders are currently on the scene assisting passengers. He says they expect deplaning to take a few hours.

A source close to the team says there were no injuries.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Some players posted pictures from inside the plane on social media as they waited to exit.



