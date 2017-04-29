'We finally got our hero,' Jarrius Robertson to get liver transplant

NEW ORLEANS -- He's the smiling, trash talking, charismatic face of the Saints, but Jarrius Robertson has been fighting for his life for 15 years.

Today, that could change.

In a video posted to Facebook by Jarrius "JJ" Robertson's father, Jordy, it was announced that his 15-year-old son will receive a life-saving liver transplant.

"We finally got our hero," Jordy said, declaring it national JJ day. "As a parent, I prayed for this day, that this day would come. So I need everyone to lift us up in prayer, to pray with us."

Jarrius lives with biliary artesia, a liver disease that slows his growth.

"This starts a new life for us," Jarrius' father said. "If he's ready, I'm ready."

