You don't need a license for freshwater fishing this weekend

Florida residents and visitors can fish without a license this weekend and next. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

If you've been feeling like getting in some fishing this weekend but don't have a license, you're in luck.

Gov. Rick Scott announced that on April 1 and 2, Floridians and visitors will be able to fish without a freshwater recreational fishing license. All bag limits, seasons, and size restrictions will still apply.

This year, FWC is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Florida’s Wildlife Management Area system– nearly six million acres of lands managed as a habitat for wildlife and for people to enjoy fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and more.

For fishing tips, locations and regulation information, visit the state's wildlife webpage.

