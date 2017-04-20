Young Cubs fan surprised with trip to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO - There’s nothing like seeing your favorite team at their home stadium and although 9-year-old Kolt is a Cubs fan, this is a story all baseball fans can appreciate.

After working hard, Kolt’s dad surprised him with tickets to a Cubs vs. Cardinals game this June.

Kolt’s sister posted the surprise on Twitter and it blew up, even gaining the attention of Cubs players. His reaction was priceless.

“Surprised with Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field. He may or may not be their biggest fan!”

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Anthony Rizzo plans to give Kolt some batting practice passes.

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

The story has been shared over 1,000 times. The Cubs tweeted at Kolt's sister, "How are you enjoying your new careers and your brother's PR Agent?"

@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV