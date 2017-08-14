Cupcakes, competition and a centennial celebration.

Great Day Tampa Bay started the week off with a sugar rush. We get some sweet decorating tips from cupcake pro Jen Jacobs, owner and cake designer at Wandering Whisk Bakeshop. She’s past winner and judge of the Great St. Pete Cupcake Competition, which will take place this Saturday, August 19, from 12PM-3PM. The 7th annual event will take place at the Morean Arts Center, which is celebrating its 100th year. So this year’s event is a centennial celebration as well! To enter the contest and for more information go to www.moreanartscenter.org.

© 2017 WTSP-TV