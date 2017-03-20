Naked Pizza Man spreads weight loss message!

Question: What is the 'Naked Pizza Man'? Answer: A live Busking performance appearing at the Sunset festival at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, Florida. Question: What is a Busker? Answer: A person who performs an art in public places. Buskers can be dancers, mimes, artists, clowns, magicians, musicians, puppeteers, jugglers, acrobats, tumblers, story-tellers, and living statues. The Mission: To change the image of pizza worldwide from a "junk food" to a "health food". Matthew McClellan is the founder of Tour De Pizza (St. Petersburg) and the Inventor of the Pizza Diet. A “Pizza Only Diet”, that has allowed this 40-year-old man to be recognized as a GQ Magazine Elite Athlete, A US Pizza Team's Health and Fitness Coach, and did we forget to mention a ANBF PRO natural Bodybuilder (2016). Yep, that’s right, all from pizza. Matthew McClellan stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to show of the “Guns”, officially made by PIZZA! For more info, go to tourdepizza.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV