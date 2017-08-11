Tampa Bay Storm to the playoffs!

The Arena Football League has announced the matchups for the 2017 Arena Football Playoffs and Tampa Bay Storm seem to be in prime position to make a run at the 2017 Arena Bowl. The #2-seed Tampa Bay Storm (10-3) will take on the #3-seed Cleveland Gladiators (5-9). The Tampa Bay Storm just completed one of the best regular seasons in franchise history dominating the Gladiators by a 30-point margin in the season finale. We caught up with President Derrick Brooks to learn the mindset of his team, heading into the first round of the playoffs. The Storm will host the Gladiators at home at Amile Arena Monday, August 14th. For more info, go to tampabaystorm.com



© 2017 WTSP-TV