Preschool sweethearts prove soulmates exist

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tampa man accused of disrupting flight
-
Harsh obituary goes viral
-
VERIFY: Bottled water safe after hours in hot car?
-
Casino winners have to pay taxpayers back
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
Dog dies after panicking at fireworks
-
Meanest obituary ever
-
Gator snaps at diver on golf course
-
Who killed lulu
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
More Stories
-
Putin says Trump satisfied with denials of Russian…Jul. 8, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
VIDEO: Terrifying Tampa pizza shop armed robbery;…Jul. 8, 2017, 8:46 a.m.
-
One killed in Venice house fire, two deputies…Jul. 8, 2017, 8:01 a.m.