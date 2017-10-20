9.7-Million-Year-Old Teeth Could Rewrite Human History

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Third Seminole Heights murder victim shot after…Oct 20, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
3 Texas men arrested for shooting after Richard…Oct 20, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Group aims to give Florida felons right to voteOct 20, 2017, 10:17 a.m.