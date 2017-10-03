A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTSP 11:38 AM. EDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Is your phone spying on you?
-
Las Vegas shooter's brother reacts to incident
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Amazon to build second North America HQ
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
$30,000 playhouse
-
Las Vegas Police audio: Active shooter...many people down
More Stories
-
12 arrested in Polk County undercover child porn…Oct. 3, 2017, 6:59 a.m.
-
Vegas gunman had bump stock, device used to modify weaponOct. 3, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
3 people dead in Sarasota County shooting…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:15 a.m.