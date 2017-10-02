Are the Obamas Preparing to Move to NYC?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Person of interest in disappearance, murder of woman in Winter Park apprehended
-
A military jet crashed near Cherokee National Forest
-
VERIFY: Can you pick-up groceries at Walmart in Puerto Rico
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
-
$30,000 playhouse
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
First victims identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has ties to…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:07 a.m.