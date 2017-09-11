Bannon: Trump Firing FBI Director Was 'Biggest Mistake in Modern Political History'
Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon says President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was the 'biggest mistake in modern political history.' Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WTSP 2:50 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
