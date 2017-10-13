Billionaire Mark Cuban Says If He Was Single, He Would Definitely Run For President
Rumors have been swirling ever since President Trump took office about who could challenge him in 2020. One of those names is Mark Cuban. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WTSP 12:59 PM. EDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Geico: We paid family of teens killed in stolen SUV…Oct 13, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
University of Florida student shot in Las Vegas returns homeOct 13, 2017, 4:02 a.m.
-
North Port police seize handheld explosives, secure…Oct 13, 2017, 11:27 a.m.