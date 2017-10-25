Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Signing A $1 Million Book Deal

Even though Colin Kaepernick isn't making a lot of money playing in the NFL right now. He is however, reportedly going to see a pretty big paycheck from a book deal with Random House. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

WTSP 1:43 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories