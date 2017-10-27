Defense Secretary James Mattis Said North Korea Is 'Threatening Others With Catastrophe'
Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Korean demilitarized zone Friday and had a clear message about the ongoing North Korean crisis. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WTSP 10:42 AM. EDT October 27, 2017
