Harvey Weinstein Wife's Luxury Label Still Selling Despite Rape Allegations
Despite sexual allegations against her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman's Luxury evening wear and bridal label, Marchesa is still selling quite well. Veuer's Natasha Abellard has the story.
WTSP 3:21 PM. EST November 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
A dog named ‘Doc:' How Roy Halladay's legacy lives…Nov. 8, 2017, 1:22 p.m.
-
Fishhooks found inside meatballs at Florida dog parkNov. 8, 2017, 1:13 p.m.
-
Tampa high school students protest in support of…Nov. 8, 2017, 9:37 a.m.