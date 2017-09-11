Household Disinfectants May Increase Your Risk of Fatal Lung Disease
People who are constantly exposed to disinfectants could be increasing their chances of developing fatal lung disease according to a study. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WTSP 2:39 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: Long gas lines at Tampa stationSep 11, 2017, 12:42 a.m.
-
How fast were Hurricane Irma's winds across Florida?Sep 11, 2017, 7:38 a.m.
-
When will garbage & recycling pick-up start again?Sep 11, 2017, 12:42 p.m.