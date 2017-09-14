Ivanka Trump: Critics Have 'Unrealistic Expectations' of How Much I Can Influence My Father
Ivanka Trump's relationship with her father has always been viewed as a very close one. But in a recent interview, President Donald Trump's daughter is setting the record straight. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 12:59 PM. EDT September 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Status on power outages
-
What happens if I-75 is closed?
-
VERIFY: Was Good Samaritan punished for helping?
-
What is open?
-
Hurricane Irma's destructon
-
When will the grocery stores open?
-
Clearwater seniors finally get help
-
No water on Bayshore
-
Damage in Eastern Hillsborough County
-
VERIFY: Were hurricane supplies thrown away?
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: President Trump touring…Sep 14, 2017, 1:14 a.m.
-
Help us recognize our Tampa Bay Hurricane HeroesSep 13, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
-
Trump lands in Florida to survey Irma recoverySep 14, 2017, 6:54 a.m.