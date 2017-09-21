Manafort Reportedly Contacted Ukrainian Operative Using Trump Campaign Email
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, apparently contacted a Ukrainian political operative using his official Trump campaign email. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTSP 12:38 PM. EDT September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Loved ones await word from Puerto Rico
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
-
VERIFY: Will Duke reimburse for spoiled food?
-
Amber Alert issued for four children
-
RAW: Rescues underway after Mexico earthquake
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Killeen woman speaks about viral cotton post
-
Puerto Ricans can check on loved ones
More Stories
-
AMBER ALERT: Four Manatee County children missingSep 20, 2017, 8:46 p.m.
-
Maria remains major hurricane as Category 3 stormSep 21, 2017, 4:47 a.m.
-
Woman beaten up after deputies say she was dragged…Sep 21, 2017, 10:41 a.m.