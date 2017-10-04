Masks and Gloves Worn as 'Nerve Agent' Evidence is Presented in Trial of Women Accused of Killing Kim Jung Nam
As evidence was presented in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother -- the judge and court officials worse masks and surgical gloves.For more on the story here is Zach Devita.
WTSP 1:20 PM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Tropical depression #16 forms in SW CaribbeanOct. 4, 2017, 8:46 a.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: Marilou Danley's relatives speak outOct. 4, 2017, 9:11 a.m.
-
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioningOct. 4, 2017, 4:39 a.m.