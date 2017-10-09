Melania Trump Settling into Being First Lady, Promoting Her Platform Solo
Now that President Trump has been in office for more than eight months, First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly grown more comfortable with her new title. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WTSP 12:11 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
30,000+ families apply for food assistance after…Oct. 8, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
What's a king tide? Tampa Bay sees higher than…Oct. 9, 2017, 10:53 a.m.
-
Dolphins assistant resigns after video surfaces of…Oct. 9, 2017, 10:39 a.m.