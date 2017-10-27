Nearly Half of Adult Food Allergies May Be Adult-Onset, New Research Finds
Nearly half of food allergies may not emerge until adulthood. New research places the number of Americans with food allergies who developed them later in life around 45%. Veuer's Sam Berman has more.
WTSP 5:57 PM. EDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Home delivery: Myakka City couple delivers daughter…Oct 27, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
Officials: Watch out for marijuana candy in kids'…Oct 27, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Largo daycare owner accused of hitting child for not…Oct 27, 2017, 4:44 p.m.