Oldest Person in the World Dies At 117 Years Old

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Status on power outages
-
ON YOUR SIDE: Local grocery store restocks with defrosted food?
-
More activity out in the tropics
-
Complaints about foul gas rising
-
Couple angered by landlord's actions
-
Trucker fired for giving away plywood
-
Oceanway family picking up pieces of home after flooding caused by Hurricane Irma
-
Protests continue into Friday night
-
Flooding may close I-75
-
VERIFY: Dispelling power restoration myths
More Stories
-
When will your electricity come back on?Sep 12, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
-
Hernando Co. officials going door-to-door to get…Sep 16, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
-
St. Pete mayor posts angry message for Duke EnergySep 16, 2017, 12:22 a.m.