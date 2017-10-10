President Trump Proposes Comparing IQ Tests with Secretary Tillerson
President Trump thinks reports of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling him 'a moron' are 'fake news.' But if it happened, POTUS has a plan, and it involves matching IQ tests. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WTSP 12:31 PM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Hillsborough County Public Schools unveils 2018-19…Oct 10, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
11 dead after wildfires sweep through California…Oct. 9, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Sheriff: 60-year-old man beaten up after sex act on…Oct 10, 2017, 9:43 a.m.