Rand Paul's Reaction to POTUS's Entrance Goes Viral
The Internet lit up over Senator Rand Paul's reaction to President Donald Trump entering a room. Both attended a signing ceremony for Trump's executive order walking back parts of Obamacare. Veuer's Nick Cardona has more.
WTSP 5:19 PM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Pasco shooting suspect found dead in homeOct 12, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
Hearing upset 6th grader's plea, Hillsborough deputy…Oct 12, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
Sheriff Judd surprises family by posthumously…Oct 12, 2017, 5:45 p.m.