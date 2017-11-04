Report: Facebook Reveals It Has More Than 200 Million 'Fake' Users

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Pasco County to hold meetings on what to do with…Nov. 4, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Naples High student goes viral after posting picture…Nov. 4, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
-
Photos show how litter can nearly split fish in halfNov. 4, 2017, 1:55 p.m.