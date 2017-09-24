Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
WTSP 5:32 PM. EDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community rallies to aid electrical worker
-
Dam fails in Puerto Rico
-
Plane collides with helicopter
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Cruises affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria
-
Jet ski rider dies in collision
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Sewage pumped into neighbor's home
-
Road rage arrests
-
Donations pour in for Puerto Rico
More Stories
-
Tree worker dies while working near live powerlineSep 24, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
-
After Trump's comments, 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers…Sep 24, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
-
Nashville church shooting: Masked gunman kills…Sep 24, 2017, 1:14 p.m.